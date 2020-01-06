William Edward "Bill" Pardee, 63, of Gillette, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his home.
Bill is survived by his wife, Diana; children, Ann Pardee of Charlevoix, Michigan, William Pardee Jr. of Gillette, and Pam B. of Cheboygan, Michigan; stepchildren, Matthew Wanner and Rachel Bell; numerous grandchildren; and siblings, Wayne, Roberta (Robyn) Blosh, Robert, Kim Jones, and Daniel Pardee of Charlevoix.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joel Pardee.
A celebration of life is from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at his home at 4 Canary Road in Freedom Hills.
Condolences may be sent to the Pardee residence.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
