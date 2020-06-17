Former Gillette resident Michael Alex Imberi, 59, of Sundance, died Friday, June 5, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
Celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. July 4 at 206 Cleveland in Sundance.
People are encouraged to bring their own chair so they have a place to sit. There will be a barbecue after the service with cheeseburgers,his favorite. People are asked bring dessert, salad or other dish to share.
His full obituary can be found online at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
