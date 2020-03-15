Sandra J. Shanks
A mother of a Gillette man, Sandra J. Shanks, 81, of Alliance, Nebraska, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. April 9 at the Bates-Gould Chapel and burial will follow at the Alliance Cemetery.
Sandra Jean Rathbun was born May 5, 1938, in Holly, Colorado, to Harold and Gwen (Nicholson) Rathbun.
She grew up in Vici, Oklahoma, then moved to Oelrichs, South Dakota, during her teenage years. She graduated from Oelrichs High School in 1957.
She married Dale Shanks on Jan. 12, 1958, in Gordon, Nebraska. They moved frequently with Dale’s job, and they eventually settled in Alliance.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Alliance, where she had served as a deacon.
Sandra is survived by her two children, including Gary Shanks of Gillette; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one sister.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; parents; one brother; and one grandson, Chad Shanks.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or to Regional West Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at batesgould.com or at gillettenewsrecord.com.
