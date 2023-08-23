Former Gillette resident, Dwight David "Dave" Ferguson, 69, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada, after suffering several strokes.
Memorial services begin at 3 p.m. Aug. 26 at Jericho Baptist Church, 202 E. 8th St. in Gillette.
Dwight was born May 24, 1954, in Tiburon, California, to David C. Ferguson and Erma Lee (Cooper) Ferguson.
His father was a career Naval Officer and the family lived in many places during his childhood, including Washington, D.C., Great Falls, Montana, Alaska, and Hawaii. They later settled in Modesto, California, where Dave graduated from Davis High School.
He married Carol Roberts and they had two children and later divorced.
Mr. Ferguson worked as an optician in Denver, Colorado, Witchita, Kansas, and later in Sheridan, Wyoming, where he met and married Susan Niemitalo, and they had two children.
The family later moved to Casper, where he worked for the U.S. Postal Service. He suffered a devastating accident in 2006 and was forced into retirement. He settled in Gillette until moving to Las Vegas to live with a sister.
Mr. Ferguson was an avid golfer, as well as a lifelong San Francisco 49'ers fan and an Oakland A's fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dave is survived by his sisters, Julie and Patricia; children, Matthew, Angelic, Elizabeth and David; nine grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Condolences may be sent to Elizabeth Guzman, 702 Arapahoe Ave., Gillette, WY 82718.
Condolences also may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
