Lyle Kyle, 94, of Gillette died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital of natural causes.
He was born July 12, 1926, in Platte County, Missouri, to Leonard Cooke Kyle and Opal Marie Adams Kyle.
He married the love of his life, Lois Ruedene Roberts, on Oct. 19, 1945, while he was serving in the Army Air Force.
He grew up in Missouri and moved to Colorado in 1958, where he began his career in state government. He was very active in his church in Colorado, serving on the church board, as an elder, in the choir and a barbershop quartet.
He also loved to play golf and spent cherished time with his family. In later years after moving to Wyoming, he came to enjoy camping with his whole family. He was very proud of his family.
Mr. Kyle is survived by the love of his life for 75 years, Ruedene; children, Ann Roundy of Grand Prairie, Texas, Larry Kyle, Kurt Kyle and Kevin Kyle, all of Gillette; 11 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
