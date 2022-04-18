Thomas R. “Tom” Claytor, 78, of Moorcroft died Thursday, April 14, 2022, of natural causes at his home, surrounded by family.
He was born April 12, 1944, to Sherman Elwood Claytor and Bonnie Marguerite Wolfe Claytor in Lexington, Virginia. He attended public school in Lexington in his early years, moving to Plainwell, Michigan, and attending University High School in Kalamazoo, Michigan, for his junior and senior years. He was treasurer his junior year and played varsity football. He graduated in 1962.
Mr. Claytor began a 58-year career in the electrical field shortly after graduation working in construction, industrial maintenance and mining. He spent 45 of those years in the mining industry, specializing in electric haul trucks, delivering MSHA electrical refreshers and providing consulting services for customers.
He always made himself available for those in need. During the late 1960s and early 1970s he was a world class competitive pistol shooter, winning local, regional and national competitions. He was invited to try out for the 1972 Olympic Team but declined due to family commitments.
Mr. Claytor was a lifetime member of the NRA and a member of the Wyoming Republican Party. He lived in Virginia, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Wyoming. He spent his last 24 years in Moorcroft.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Christena Britton of Moorcroft; children, Tom Claytor Jr. of Kemmerer, Tod Claytor of Pembroke Pines, Florida, Tim Claytor of Russellville, Kentucky, Amy Lockmer of Butte, Montana, Katrina Bears of Gillette, Justin Calhoun of Reno, Nevada, Chad Britton of Bellingham, Washington, and Kristin Clausen of Salem, Utah; 21 grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; mother, Bonnie Claytor of LaPlata, Maryland; and sister, Mona Conner of LaPlata.
A private memorial will take place. In lieu of flowers, his family asks for donations in his memory to be sent to one of the following: Autism Society - https://autismsociety.org/donate/ or Hospice of Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gilletememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
