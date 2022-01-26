Richard Doyle, 71, also known affectionately by many as "Big Dick," died peacefully, in his sleep Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Gillette.
Dick was the oldest of four children. He was very involved in Boy Scouts growing up, earning the Eagle Scout Award. He graduated from high school in Sheridan. He attended the Air Force Academy, Rocky Mountain College and Sheridan College.
He married Barbara Jo Kawulokon Aug. 26, 1972, in Story. To this union was born a son David "Scott" Doyle in 1973.
The family moved to Laramie so Barb could complete her education in social work. He worked as land surveying crew chief for Girch Baker and associates. He got his surveying license and established Doyle Land Surveying in Gillette in 1983, with Barb at his side, tirelessly representing clients and developments. Doyle Land Surveying made many contributions to the development of the city of Gillette over the years. He took much pride in his work, and it was his passion even to the time of his death.
Mr. Doyle loved his grandsons and was proud of them, he loved supporting all of their interests and was an avid spectator at their numerous events. He loved telling people about them.
The harmonica was a passion of his, and he seldom left home without it. He played with local bands, as Elwood Blues with a friend as the Blues Brothers and much to Barb's dismay anytime and anywhere, vying for a position on stage as an accompanist.
Storytelling was undoubtedly a favorite pastime of his. He was a wealth of information and had an amazing memory for facts. He was working on a collection of stories called Brodie Tales. As a couple, he and his wife lived a life that brought with it so many stories filled with laughter and fun.
Survivors include son, Scott of Casper; two grandsons; siblings, Mary Manderfeld and Rob Doyle, both of Pinedale; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by the love his life for 49 years, Barbara Jo; parents, Jack and Virginia; and brother, John Doyle.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richard Doyle Memorial Fund (aka Big Dick's Memorial).
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to this notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
