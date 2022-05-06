Randy Keith Bulkley, our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to-be, surely "rode the rain drops down from the sky and into the streams and rivers and out to the oceans" Friday morning, as it poured down rain here at the ranch, Friday, April 29, 2022.
This was a conversation Randy had with grandson Wyatt several times as to Randy's idea of Heaven. Randy would often repeat to granddaughter Kaci, "there's always something."
Randy was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Wayne Bulkley (2014); mother, Imogene Ruth Plymell Bulkley (1977); and father, Charles Keith Bulkley (1967).
Randy leaves behind 53 years of memories for his high school sweetheart, Gail; son, Chad (Lexi), Logan (Skylar), Wyatt (Kierra), great-granddaughter to be born this month, and Braidy (Riley); son, Hazer (Kristen) and Kaci; son, Jory (Betsy), Lucas, Lily, Charlie, Savannah; and his mother-in-law, Jewell Lee Withrow.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
