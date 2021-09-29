Bonnie Rae Rodriguez Harback, 26, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at her home in Crafton, Pennsylvania.
Services are at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lovell with Rosary at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 and Mass begins at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4. Interment will follow services in the Lovell Cemetery.
She was born May 24, 1995, in Powell, the daughter of Ronald Dee Harback Jr. of Deaver and Dora Rodriguez and stepfather Allen “Chuck” Charles Boughter of Lovell.
Bonnie lived in Lovell most of her life but spent about two years in Idaho and then seven years in Washington state. The family moved back to Lovell when Bonnie was in the eighth grade. She played volleyball and basketball in middle school and high school. Bonnie graduated from Lovell High School in 2013. She also attended college at Northwest College in Powell.
Bonnie worked at the Brandin’ Iron in Lovell and the Skyline Café in Powell as a dishwasher. She also worked for S&L Industrial as a flagger and in maintenance and as a barista in Cody. She then moved to Pennsylvania to be with her girlfriend Hannah Terry. She worked in a warehouse at Little Earth and then at OK Grocery loading semi-trucks. She got her CDL license and became a truck driver for OK Grocery.
She loved listening to music, playing basketball and going to concerts. She loved nature, meeting new people, and most of all loved her family. She had a contagious smile that would light up the room. She liked hanging out with friends and making them laugh. She was free-spirited and enjoyed life.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her grandmother, Santos G. Rodriguez; cousin, Jose Luis Aguilar; great-grandmother, Maria Flores Gonzalez; great-grandfather, Higinio Gonzalez; great-grandmother, Ramona V. Rodriguez; great-grandfather, Eusebio “Shorty” Rodriguez; great-grandmother, Marjorie Mae Deuel Reed; great-grandfather, Frank Reed; great-grandmother, Valda Ruth Moore Harback; and great-grandfather, Robert Dale Harback.
She is survived by her parents, Dora Rodriguez and Ronald D. Harback Jr.; stepfather, Allen “Chuck” C. Boughter Jr.; girlfriend, Hannah Terry; grandparents, Ronald Harback Sr., Bonny Harback, and Alex Rodriguez Sr.; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She will be missed!
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
