Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas Ivan Svalina, 88, will take be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Cliff Jacobson officiating.
Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday with a prayer vigil to follow at 6 p.m.
Mr. Svalina died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. At the time of his death, he was living in Gillette and surrounded by children and grandchildren.
He was born in Oshoto on Feb. 18, 1932, to Pete Svalina and Margaret (Noonan) Svalina. He was raised ranching and had early schooling in an Oshoto country school before graduating from high school in Sturgis, South Dakota.
Later, he married Theresa Baker and they had three children before separating. He later married Alice (Olmsted) Niswender and she graced Tom with two more children that she brought with her. Then they had two children together.
While living in Oregon, Tom and Alice had two TV shops because Tom was an avid electrician and liked to work on TVs. When the couple moved to Rozet, they opened another TV shop and started ranching in Rozet.
Mr. Svalina really enjoyed bowling. He even built and opened his own bowling alley in 1984. He loved being at the bowling alley and was there just about every day and spent most of his time at the alley until he sold it years later. He also enjoyed his cows and being on the ranch. You could see the joy in his face when he was looking at the new calves.
He was famous for pulling pranks and was quick to tell a joke. He was a regular attendant of St. Matthew's church in Gillette.
Mr. Svalina was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Svalina; sisters, Mary Anne and Ellen Thompson; and two grandchildren, Robert Glenn Svalina Jr. and Tyler Svalina.
He is survived by his brother, Frank Svalina of Oshoto; his seven children, Thomas and Mindy Svalina of Gillette, Kelly and Carol Niswender of Campbellsville, Kentucky, Shane and Elizabeth Niswender of Gillette, Kenny Svalina of Gillette, Timothy and Beth Svalina of Topeka, Kansas, Robert and Heidi Svalina of Rozet, and Karen and Anthony Johnston of Rozet; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to theobituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.