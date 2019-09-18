Paula D. Stephenson
Paula D. Stephenson, 67, of Gillette, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Rozet.
She was born Nov. 16, 1951, to Raymond and Juanita Witherspoon in Hobbs, New Mexico.
The minute she met Johnny Stephenson, she fell in love. Soon after they were married, they began a family. She was a dedicated wife and wonderful mother.
Her personality and charm were loved by everyone she met. She will truly be missed by all.
She is survived by her son, John Stephenson; and daughter, Mandy Frakes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny C. Stephenson; father, Raymond; mother, Juanita Witherspoon; and brothers and sisters.
No services are planned at this time, per her wishes.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.