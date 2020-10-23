Ethel Marie (Baumfalk) Nold, 84, of Upton died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Crook County Medical Services in Sundance.
Graveside services begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Cemetery in Upton with a celebration of life to follow at the Upton Community Center.
She was born Dec. 25, 1935, in Gillette to Irma (Mulder) Baumfalk and Dick “Jiggs” Baumfalk.
After a short time living in California, the family moved back to Gillette, where she finished elementary school at Wyodak Country School and then attended high school in Gillette.
She met Bernard W. Ross and they married in 1952. They later divorced.
In 1958, she married Leonard “Lenny” Nold.
Mrs. Nold was once a member of the Upton Chapter of Rebekah’s and the Upton VFW Auxiliary. Over the years, she opened her home to watch just about every kid in Upton.
In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, sewing and crocheting, and later as the kids were in school, she loved chaperoning the UHS wrestling cheerleaders and attending her children's and grandchildren’s sporting events.
She always had a house full of teenagers who called her "Mom" or "Grammy."
Mrs. Nold is survived by her brothers, David Maxon and Marvin Head; daughters, Linda Brainard, Norma Terras and Traci Schneider; son, Patrick Shining Elk; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; two sons; and two granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made at First Tier bank to benefit the Upton Mat Cat Wrestling Club and Upton Ambulance Service.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
