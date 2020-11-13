Orea Ray Wiley was born Sept. 11, 1950, and went home to be with our Lord on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. He was surrounded by his “Lady” and his four children, as well as his beloved daughter-in-law.
Orea was an amazing man. He loved the Lord and his family, and had such grace in his heart for every person that came into his life. He was a true man of faith and loved to share the Lord with anyone he met.
Orea shared this love by pastoring for 22 years in both Missouri and Wyoming. A confident and outspoken man who lived his life with no fear, you always knew his opinion as well as where you stood with him. When he loved you, it did not matter if you were “family,” you WERE family.
Orea was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1970 and served proudly for four years. He served during the Vietnam war as a medic and a sharpshooter. He retired from Black Hills Power in 2018, where he worked as an electrician.
In 1970, Orea married Helen, his wife of 50 years, who was absolutely the love of his life. She was his “Lady!”
Orea was a member of Faith Community Church and enjoyed teaching Bible studies to young and old. Orea cherished his church family very much.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ola Wiley.
Orea is survived by his “Lady,” Helen of Gillette; sons, Jonathan (Suzie Q), Reuben and David; daughter, Mimi; sisters, Lee (Kenny) Cremeans, Donna (George) Anderson and Mazarda (the late Donald) Ramey; grandchildren, Michael, Sara (Shane), Matthew (Ally), Seth (Shelby), Tim, Sam and Thomas; great-grandchildren, Parker, Selene and Hallie; a special sister-in-law, Betty McCoy; and his many beloved nieces and nephews from West Virginia.
Please visit InMemoriamServices.com for service details as updates are changing frequently.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.