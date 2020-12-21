Jerry Glenn Banks, 52, of Gillette died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital of unknown causes.
He was born Oct. 7, 1968, in Gillette and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1987.
He lived out his life in Gillette close to family and friends. An enthusiastic devotee to trucks, motorcycles and race cars, he enjoyed anything with an engine.
Mr. Banks' grandest joy was his daughter, Shawna. He took immense pride in being a father and grandfather. A man of great size with an even greater heart, his kind smile and jolly laughter will be forever missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Shawna Banks and one granddaughter, both of Dallas, Texas; brother, Jack Banks of Wright; sister, Julia Bugbee of Tucson, Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Joyce Banks; sister, Janet Banks; and brothers, Joel and James Banks.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
