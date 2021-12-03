Wesley James Curtis, 44, of Gillette died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, of COVID-19 pneumonia at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family.
A public visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Memorial Chapel. A celebration of life begins at 10 a.m. Monday at G4 (Gillette Foursquare) Church, 6201 Swanson Road in Gillette with a reception following at the American Legion.
Mr. Curtis was born June 3, 1977, to Teresa (Anderson) Curtis and David Brewster. He was later adopted by his father Larry Curtis.
He was born in Hillsboro, Oregon, later moved to Eugene, Oregon, and finally to Gillette, where he spent his life growing up. He was active in sports, swam on the high school swim team and played high school football.
He graduated from Campbell County High School in 1995. After high school, he went into the painting profession in Minnesota. Later, he moved back to Gillette and eventually started Integrity Painting.
He married Sarah Mead in 1999. To that union a daughter was born. They later divorced. He married Karla Manor in 2005. With that union came a stepson and later a son and two daughters.
Mr. Curtis was an avid hunter and a huge Denver Broncos fan. One of his greatest joys was coaching his children in any sport, but especially the boys in football. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, playing basketball, shooting pool, playing guitar and singing, hanging with family and friends, and spending time with his kids and grandson. However, more than anything, he loved Jesus and was known for his courage to talk to others about the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Gabriella Curtis; brother, Justin Curtis; maternal grandparents, Olga and Burdette Anderson; and paternal grandparents, Chuck and Marcie Curtis.
He is survived by his parents, Larry and Teresa Curtis, and Dave Brewster; sisters, Nichole Schumacher and Tara Reed; brother, Ryan Brewster; children, Ashlynn Curtis, Brody Waters, Isaiah Curtis and Lily Curtis; one grandson; and several nephews and nieces.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
