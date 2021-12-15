Cory Evan Reeves, 52, of Gillette died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Monument Health in Rapid City, South Dakota, from a series of strokes and an infection in his heart.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ernie Bishop officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is one hour prior to service at the chapel.
Mr. Reeves was born March 22, 1969, in Rapid City, South Dakota. At age 4, the family moved to Moorcroft where he remained until after high school graduation in spring of 1988. He then moved to Gillette, where he remained until his death.
He was very active in music from a young age. He received several awards in high school for his talents in jazz bands such as High Plains Outstanding Jazz Soloist and the John Phillip Sousa Band Award. He played trumpet, trombone, and piano; guitar was his preferred instrument, however, and he played in several bands including Blast From the Past and Powder River Rebels. He spent hours playing for family and friends whenever he could.
Mr. Reeves was an avid pilot of RC airplanes. He spent many days at the Sage Hopper airfield flying his many airplanes. He loved to send up drones with cameras to capture the happenings around Gillette and Keyhole Reservoir. His collection of videos can be seen on You Tube as well as his music videos.
He worked several jobs, but for the last several years he had been a bus driver for Campbell County School District. It was something he loved doing and he was even named Employee of the Month last spring. He was proud of this job, and he had finally found his calling. He loved the students and his coworkers. He said that his coworkers were like another family to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Delores Reeves; sister, Deborah Presley; two nephews; two great-nieces; and the love of his life, Angie Smith.
Mr. Reeves is survived by his son, Matt Rhodd of Gillette; brothers, Michael Reeves of Burleson, Texas, and Bruce Reeves of Gillette; sister, Julia Petersen of Moorcroft; and several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. He was more like a big brother to them all.
Memorials are suggested to Blessings in a Backpack.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.