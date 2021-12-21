Marvin Robert Frank, 93, of Gillette died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Gordon Harper officiating.
Mr. Frank was born March 4, 1928, in Farnam, Nebraska, to Chris and Emily (McMichael) Frank, the oldest of five children. He grew up in Nebraska and Wyoming on the seat of his bicycle.
His first marriage with Thelma (Hawkins) Frank produced three children, Marvin Lee Frank of Casper, Sylvia Jensen of Casper and David Frank, deceased.
He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Virginia. He was a hard-worker and could outwork anyone around him — even in his later years. He worked many years as a roughneck in the oilfields around Wyoming and North Dakota.
Mr. Frank finally settled down when he met the love of his life, Billie (Wirth) Frank, who he married in August 1968.
He worked for the Wheatland Power Plant for years before retiring to drive pilot cars. He loved driving for Baysinger Trucking and was their right-hand-man, for about 30 years and became family. He worked and operated his pilot car and business until he no longer could at the age of 92. He was heartbroken and wanted to keep working.
He lived his last year at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center. He loved to fish from his blue ’93 Spectrum boat and had many fishing stories and buddies — but he always made sure work was done first.
He was quite the ladies’ man and made friends wherever he went. He was always willing to give a hand. He would be the first to jump in and the last to leave. There was nothing that could slow him down.
He made an impact on many peoples’ lives. He was the dad, grandpa, brother and friend that some never had and will be greatly missed by those who had the honor of having him in their lives.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
