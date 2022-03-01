Memorial services for Donald Gene Cale, 88, of Gillette begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Family Life Church; for those in attendance if you wish, please wear brown and gold. There will be a cookie and ice cream reception following the service.
Donnie went peacefully to heaven on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Donald G. Cale, “Donnie,” a proud Wyoming native, was born Oct. 24, 1933, the son of George H. and Pearl B. (Riggle) Cale in Gillette, Wyoming.
He attended school and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1951. Donnie married Edna Mae Wenger and was blessed with his first child, Donna Mae Cale.
Donnie served in the U.S. Navy, Company C, from January 1955 to December 1958, graduating first in his class at aviation storekeeper school. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy, he moved back to Gillette.
On Oct. 22, 1960, he married Donna Rae Williams in Spearfish, South Dakota, and they were blessed with three more children, Donnette, Bob and DeeDee.
Donnie was employed with Gillette Bakery and a local accounting office before starting his own business in 1971, Donald G. Cale Public Accounting.
Donnie’s desire to serve and help develop his community was apparent by the multitude of committees and positions on which he served. He enjoyed his involvement in Gillette Jaycees, Rotary Club, Lions Club and Wyoming Association of Public Accountants. He served in the Gillette Blue Lodge #28 for more than 50 years and was treasurer for the Gillette Crimestoppers for almost 40 years.
Donnie truly lived his life to the fullest, enjoying many travels with family and friends across the United States and abroad. He especially enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in sporting events and taking them on fishing, hunting and camping trips.
Donnie touched many people’s hearts through his kindness, integrity and loyalty. His biggest priority during his lifetime was his family, which includes his most beloved wife, Donna, their four children, eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Donnie will be missed by his wife, Donna; his four children and their families, Donna Mae Cale of San Jose, California, Donnette (Greg) Jones of Helotes, Texas, Bob (Tonja) Cale and Dee (Lee) McClure of Gillette; grandchildren, Bryan (Allyson) Casalegno, Zachary Robinson, Amanda (Blake) Farrar, Cameron (McKenzie) Cale, Carson (Jess) Cale, Christina Redman, Megan (Philip) Bailey, and Andrea (Ethan) Strand; great-grandchildren, Cree Robinson, Trei Robinson, Gavin, Logan and Ashlyn Casalegno, Macy, Bailey and Brooke Farrar, Theo Betschart, Bear and Isabelle Redman, Murphie Cale, Gracie and Hudson Cale, and Amelia Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Ruby Ross.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to benefit Hospice of Campbell County or Crimestoppers.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
