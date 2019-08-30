Betty A. Novak, 69, of Pierre, South Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Avantara (formerly Golden Living Center) in Pierre of cancer.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Faith Lutheran Church with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Isburg Funeral Chapel.
Betty was born Dec. 9, 1949, in Pierre, South Dakota, to Albert and Mildred (Gandy) Flansburg.
She lived her entire formative years on “the ranch” southeast of Blunt riding horses, doing chores, and caring for all of her younger siblings. Grade school was spent at N-R-G rural school. She graduated from Blunt High School in 1968.
After graduation, she worked at Mount Rushmore for a little over a year. She returned to Pierre and began working as a waitress for the Kings Inn Restaurant where she worked for 25 years. On July 13, 1999, she began working at the Best Western Ramkota Restaurant as a waitress and retired in July.
She met Robert Lee Novak and they were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blunt on Sept. 11, 1970.
She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre. She was a very social person who enjoyed visiting with people. Although she never had children of her own, she was always willing to babysit nieces and nephews.
Betty is survived by her husband, Robert Novak; sisters, Shirley (Richard) Novak, Joan Kimbley and Linda (Richard) Harborth all of Gillette, Gail (Randy) Tennant of Onida, South Dakota, and Alberta Olson of Piedmont, South Dakota; brother, Walter (Connie) Flansburg of Rozet; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Betty is also survived by in-laws, Bill Novak of Hot Springs, Marie Lovell and Sandy Leonard, both of Pierre, Beverly Altenberg of Gillette, Steven Novak of Onida, and Donald “Mickey” (Dawn) Novak of Wessington Springs, South Dakota; and special friends, Curtis and Elizabeth “Sue” Witte.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother Mette; brother, John; five nephews, Frank Novak, Alan Novak, Frank Gilmore, Dwayne Gilmore and Larry Altenberg; niece, Sally Jo Schulte; mother-in-law, Velma Novak; father-in-law, Frank Novak; in-laws, Betty Palmer, Irene Novak, Mary Bingen, Linda Styles, Rudy (Hank) Novak, Donald Styles, Diane Novak and Julian Olson.
Condolences may be expressed at isburgfuneralchapels.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
