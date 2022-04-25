Dorothy Elaine (Preble) Wilson, of Gillette, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, of cancer.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. May 2 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Rapid City, South Dakota, with Pastor Douglas Free officiating.
Mrs. Wilson was born to Mardella and Leland Preble July 16, 1951, in Hay Springs, Nebraska. She grew up in Rapid City, South Dakota.
She met Francis Wilson and they were married Nov. 18, 1968, and were together for over 35 years.
Mrs. Wilson worked and managed the Sooper Dooper bakery for many years. She was always involved with the kids' school and extracurricular activities, and she very rarely missed a performance, game or meet. After her career in the bakery ended, she opened an in-home daycare and spent many years taking care of children including her grandkids, nieces and nephews. She loved doing daycare more than anything and would reminisce for hours with stories of the kids over the years and smile while doing it.
When she retired, she spent time traveling to visit her children and grandchildren, going on trips with her sisters, and even moved to Phoenix for a short time. She was an avid dog lover, having had several of her own over the years. While in Phoenix she worked with a dog rescue by helping to transport dogs to foster homes. She moved back to Rapid City where she lived until her cancer diagnosis in November. She was able to spend the last few months of her life with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Mardella Preble.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Michael Wilson of Midwest City, Oklahoma, Michele Weber of Austin, Texas, and Melanie Ortiz of Phoenix, Arizona; sisters, Donna Keliher of Lakewood, Colorado, Diana Shannon of Gillette; brothers, Melvin Preble of Rapid City and Mark Preble of Hermosa, South Dakota; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Humane Society of the Black Hills, 1820 E. St. Patrick St., Rapid City, SD 57703.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
