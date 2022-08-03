Former Gillette resident, Donald Edward Hermann Sr., 86, of Vernal, Utah, died Friday, July 29, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
Funeral services begin at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 with visitation from 1:45-2:45 p.m., all at the Phillips Ashley Valley Funeral Home.
Burial will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery, 804 S. Emerson Ave., in Gillette with Military Honors by the American Legion Post 42.
Donald Edward Hermann Sr. was born June 6, 1936, to Sybol and Frank Hermann in Rapid City, South Dakota. He married Betty Jo Boardman at the age of 18 and joined the Navy that same year, where he served four years.
Don and Betty had and raised six children: Don, Dan, Darryl, Valerie, Douglas and Jess. They have 33 grandchildren and 43.5 great-grandchildren.
Betty Jo passed away in 2004. In 2006, Don was adopted into and became an integral part of Patty Hackett's family where he gained six more kids and 23 more grandchildren.
He was loved, cherished, and admired by all who knew him. He will be sorely missed.
Services are under the direction of the Phillips Ashley Valley Funeral Home.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
