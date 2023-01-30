Former Gillette resident, Beverly Morgan, 81, of Inman, South Carolina, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at her daughter's home.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Cary Nelson officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Burial to follow in Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Beverly "Bev" A. (Freese) Morgan was born April 23, 1940, in Buffalo, Wyoming, at her grandmother's home to Myrle Irene Gillespey and William Merrill Freese of Story, Wyoming. Her maternal grandmother, Vie Anna Montgomery, was a mid-wife and delivered her.
She grew up in Story and loved to sing, enjoyed ice skating, riding horses, and was a caller for local square dances. She graduated from Sheridan High School and Montana Institute of the Bible.
Mrs. Morgan married her childhood sweetheart, Marshall Jerome Morgan July 23, 1960, in Story. They only had a few clothes and five dollars in their pocket when they married. She was driven to her wedding in the family car — a black hearse.
Following Marshall's service in the Army, they lived for most of their lives on a parcel of the Morgan family ranch south of Gillette, and made it into the "Morgan Trailer Court."
Mrs. Morgan was a housewife and babysat numerous children. She was a cook, hotel worker, secretary, and IGA baker in Gillette. She was an outspoken advocate and then President of the local MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) organization. The couple has lived in Wright, Buffalo, Glenrock and Torrington, Wyoming, Sidney and Morrill, Nebraska, and Inman, South Carolina.
Mrs. Morgan loved her grandchildren — having sleep-overs, baking, playing, and singing and reading with them. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and made each grandchild a crocheted, original blanket. She loved her family and friends and showed it by sending homemade goodies, calling, writing letters, sending cards, visiting, and spending time with them. She enjoyed tracing her family's genealogy and helped create binders of family history for all to enjoy. Bev was always ready for an adventure! She made notable trips to the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, Hawaii and the Bahamas.
Her laugh, love, hugs, listening ear, support and encouragement will be sadly missed. She was the last surviving child in her family.
Bev is survived by her four children, Mark Morgan, Merrillene Wood, Michelle Nelson, and Melinda Boyce; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall; parents; and all her siblings.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.