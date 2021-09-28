On the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, Beverly Ann Schaffer passed away at home on Ranch Creek after a courageous five-year battle with cancer, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the Biddle Community Heritage Center. Graveside services will follow at the Ranch Creek Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at Biddle.
Bev was born Sept. 14, 1952, in Spearfish, South Dakota. She was the 13th of 14 children born to Clyde and Geraldine Richards.
She grew up in the Ranch Creek and Biddle area, attending grade school at Biddle and graduating from Powder River County High School in 1970. She married her high school sweetheart, Eddy Schaffer, on Oct. 13, 1970.
While Ed was stationed in Korea in the military, she lived and worked in Broadus, Montana. When Ed returned from Korea, they moved to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where he completed his military service.
The early years of their marriage were spent on ranches around the Broadus area. During this time, their daughter Shelley was born in 1973. Over the years Bev worked at several different jobs including the Powder River Manor and Little Powder School, as well as working alongside Ed in their outfitting business and ranching. Seven years ago, Ed and Bev moved to Ranch Creek, bringing Bev back to her childhood home.
Bev loved gardening, all of her animals, cooking for “her crew” and most of all her family. Many happy times were spent gathered with her siblings on Ranch Creek. The births of her grandsons and great grandkids were some of the highlights of her life. She lived for every moment of being a “dammy”! Bev was an active member of the Biddle Wesleyan Church and had a very strong faith.
She is survived by her husband Eddy of 50 years; daughter, Shelley and son-in-law, Kyle West of Rockypoint, Wyoming; grandsons, Logan (Ally) West and Cory West (Alexa Kuhbacher) of Rockypoint; and great-grandchildren Carson, Livia and Mazie West. Bev is also survived by two brothers, Ellis (Lois) Richards and Vic (Kathy) Richards of Gillette; five sisters, Evelyn Williams and Ella Mae (Allen) Drane of Broadus, Sharon (Lester) Clements and Linda (Bill) Macy of Gillette and Donna Richards of Biddle; sister-in-law, Gail (Richard) Craft of Broadus; brothers-in-law, Gordon Schaffer and Rod (Corrine) Schaffer of Broadus and Pete (Kim) Schaffer of Apache Junction, Arizona; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Geraldine Richards; siblings Georgia Traub, Bill Richards, Tom Richards, Rose Chaney, Thelma Manning and Gerald Richards; mother and father-in-law, Rex and Esther Schaffer; and sister-in-law, Donna Schaffer.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.
Should friends desire, memorials can be made to the Broadus Cancer Fund.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
