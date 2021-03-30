Paul Donahoo, 78, of Gillette died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center after losing his battle to cancer.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at High Plains Community Church.
Mr. Donahoo was born July 25, 1942, in Wichita, Kansas, to Paul Donahoo and Elizabeth Tinnell. He grew up in Lander.
He spent most of his life working in the coal mining industry and was a heavy equipment operator for most of his career.
He met his beautiful bride, Mary Ann Apland, marrying her in 1959 in Thermopolis and they were happily married for 50 years. They welcomed six wonderful children who they cherished and raised in different areas of Wyoming.
He and Mary Ann played country music for several years around Wyoming. He loved to play the guitar and sing lead vocals. He enjoyed riding his four-wheeler with his family on all the camping trips they took in the Big Horn Mountains.
He lived for his children and grandchildren and was a loving father, husband and grandpa.
Mr. Donahoo is survived by daughters, Shirley Luedtke of Omaha, Nebraska, and Connie Holwell of Castlerock, Colorado; sons, Paul Donahoo of Columbia Falls, Montana, and Brion of Gillette; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ann; daughter, Cindy; son, Jerry; and his parents.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
