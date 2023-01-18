Heaven gained one of the most wonderfully loving persons early Monday morning, Jan. 16, 2023, — our mom, Mavis Elaine Kannegieter, 86, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette.
Celebration of life begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at the First Assembly of God Church in Gillette, with Pastor Dan Holden and Pastor Dan Kuno officiating.
Mavis Elaine Kannegieter was born April 1, 1936, to Clifford and Viola Thorpe on the family farm near Canby, Minnesota. She attended the Canby schools and graduated from Canby High School in 1954.
After graduating, she was hired as the bookkeeper at National Citizens Bank in Canby. She really enjoyed anything with accounting, and continued on that path until she retired from her last position she held as the Treasurer at First Assembly of God in Gillette for several decades — she loved that job and all the wonderful people she worked with so much that she decided to work past retirement age, which she did until the age of 70.
Lawrence and Mavis Kannegieter were married in Canby, Minnesota, Aug. 26, 1955, and began farming on his family farm near Toronto, South Dakota. In 1970, we moved to a farm near Canby, Minnesota until Nov. 3, 1976, when we moved to Gillette, and lived there until her death. They came to love Gillette and so enjoyed all their new opportunities.
Mom, thank you for the amazing memories . . . I know you're already having a wonderful time of your life in heaven . . . see you again in heaven!
Mavis is survived by her husband, Lawrence Kannegieter; their children, Sherri (Mark) Bittner, Todd (Shelley) Kannegieter, and Janell (Tony) Holden; daughter-in-love, Teresa Kannegieter; grandchildren, Desiree Kannegieter, Sheena Holden, Tyson Holden, Ryan Kannegieter, and Laura Kannegieter; great-grandchildren, Payson and August; siblings, Phyllis (Raymond) Wuerch, Wanda (Bob) Eilers, Lois (Neil) Rasmussen, and Jim Thorpe; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mavis was preceded in death by her father and mother, Clifford and Viola Thorpe; and son, Jason Kannegieter.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
