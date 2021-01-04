A loving son and father, Dustin Joseph Craig went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at his home in Gillette.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Walker Funeral Home.
Dusty was born May 5, 1988, in Gillette to Kyle Lynn Craig and Julianne Sarah (Bolin) Matuska.
He went to Pronghorn Elementary School, Twin Spruce Junior High School and graduated from Campbell County High School in 2006.
As a child, Dusty had a fun personality that kept everyone on their toes. Even though he was the younger brother, he was always up to challenge his brother, Darin.
A crazy face or expression was never missing if Dusty was in the room. He was extremely intelligent and took the challenge to learn about and try new things. He loved playing guitar, boating, camping, golf, driving RC vehicles and playing video games.
Dusty was a good cook and loved to grill. He was always so good with babies and toddlers as a teenager, eager to play with and care for them.
Dusty had many fond childhood memories of times in the Big Horns with his grandparents, Joe and Nancy.
After being diagnosed with Marfan’s syndrome, Dusty had his first of several heart surgeries at 18 years old. He stayed positive and courageously fought back to health through each one.
After taking a few college classes, he loved working with his family at Production Systems in a variety of positions, always wanting to return too soon after major heart surgery.
Dusty married Brittni Jones in 2013 and wholeheartedly became dad to Cameron Trammel. Emma Julianne Craig was born May 6, 2011. He deeply loved his kids and was a dedicated father. Dusty cherished spending time with his children and always put their needs first.
He loved time spent with family in the Black Hills and always showed his gratitude in words or actions. He always took time to play with and visit with his brothers, nieces and nephews.
Dusty was a loyal friend who enjoyed hanging out. He was always willing to help others out, whether with a project or just learning a new video game. Dusty made it a priority to ask others about how they were doing, taking care to give a big hug before leaving their company.
His unbelievable gentleness was evident to many. Even with adversity and overwhelming circumstances, he stayed positive and had a “glass half full” perspective on life.
He was handed the task of being a single parent after major heart surgery and faced it with loving determination. Dusty was thoughtful and giving to friends and family, always willing to visit about anything.
He enjoyed spending a lot of time with the Fullers and felt like part of the family.
There are so many fond memories people have shared about Dusty: horseback riding while trailing cows on the ranch, hunting coyote and fishing with his grandpas and taking his brother to Walmart and buying him a helicopter (for no specific reason0 are just a few.
Dusty will be lovingly remembered and missed by his son, Cameron Trammel; daughter, Emma Craig; parents, Kyle and Nicole Craig; grandparents, Nancy Bolin, Darrel Craig, and Toby and Connie Peters; brothers, Darin and Luz and children, Kadin, Kobe, Jayda and Luna Craig, Dillon Craig, Dawson Craig, Drason Craig and Danner Craig; aunt, Josi and Randy Larsen (daughter Grace Zigweid), Kevin and Shelly Craig (children Jason and Malina Craig and family, Cameron and Josh Tomkins and family), Kamette and Kurt Keffeler (children Jarett, Alec and Makayla), Trish and Paul Dinkins (children, Novali’, Keelin, Fallon, and Saoirse), and Trevor and Heather Peters (children Rachel, Kain, Beau and Jake); lifelong friend, Adam Fuller; and numerous other friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Julianne Sarah Bolin Matuska; grandfather, Joe Bolin; grandmother, Sina Craig; aunt, Kelly Schmelzle; and cousin, Trenton Keffeler.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Dusty’s children’s college fund and can be sent to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
