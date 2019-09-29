Michael ‘Todd’ Stone
Michael “Todd” Stone, 56, a former Gillette resident and father of two daughters in Gillette, died Sept. 25, 2019, at his home in Wellington, Utah, due to complications from a 2016 motorcycle crash.
He was born June 15, 1963, in Moab, Utah, the oldest child of the late Mike and Mavis Stone.
He had his first job at the young age of 15 at Industrial Electric.
He married Sherry Cologie in 1981 and they had two children together, Michael “Shaun” and Mandy. They later divorced. In 1991, he married Sherrie Oman and they had two daughters together, Angelia and Kelsey.
In 2000, they packed up and relocated to Gillette to work for Joy Global and later for P&H Minepro. He was always a hard worker and took pride in all of the work he had done. After their divorce in 2016, he moved back to Wellington.
One of his greatest passions was riding his Harley-Davidson with no real destination. He spent a lot of time with family going camping, fishing and riding four-wheelers. He enjoyed shooting his many guns with family and friends and taking anything with a motor apart just to rebuild it. He loved tinkering, collecting arrowheads, flashlights and other items that he claimed “would be worth money someday.”
Anyone who knew Mr. Stone knows he was an amazing, loving, kindhearted man and that he was very loved and will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his children, Shaun (Alma) Stone of Pinedale, Mandy (Bill) Stone of Wellington and Angelia Stone and Kelsey (Taran) Stone, both of Gillette; sister, Tina (Chris) Petersen of Ogden, Utah; and eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Mavis Stone.
Family will welcome friends at Fausett Mortuary, 680 East 100 South, Price, Utah, from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 2651 Spanish Valley Dr., Moab, Utah.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook and share memories of Todd at fausettmortuary.com.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Fausett Mortuary, 680 East 100 South, Price, UT 84501.
They also may be attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
