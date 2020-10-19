Helen Marguerite Barnette passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Campbell County Health of complications from COPD. She was 84 years young.
Private graveside services begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. The service will be lived-streamed at walkerfuneralgillette.com for those who are unable to attend.
Helen was born July 31, 1936, to Ronald Henry and Helen Margaret Gover at her grandpa Saunders’ house in Richland, Oregon. Helen grew up on a ranch in Haines, Oregon. She was the oldest of five children.
Helen met the love of her life, Ed Barnette, in 1954 at a dance in Haines, Oregon. They eloped two weeks later. They shared a love that most couples dreamed of having. Ed and Helen were married for 59 years before Ed’s passing in 2014.
They raised their family of four children in Baker, Oregon, until 1973. As her children grew older, Helen went to work at the Baker County Courthouse and Sheriff’s Office.
In 1973, Ed and Helen embarked on a new adventure and moved their family to Saratoga, Wyoming. In 1974, they moved one last time to Gillette and finished raising their family in a place where they both were very proud to call home.
Helen worked for John and Evelyn Rothlutner at Gambles-John’s Hardware Hank for 18 years. She enjoyed working there and she made many lasting friendships from the customers she served. She worked for Farmers Co-Op for a few years before she retired.
Helen was an avid bowler and won many high game awards. She had a love for classic country music and enjoyed her Saturday evenings at home watching the “Grand Ole Opry.”
In retirement, Ed and Helen loved going to breakfast every morning with friends and family and loved their weekly trips to Deadwood.
After Ed’s death in 2014, Helen enjoyed spending time with her family. She joined and enjoyed going to the Senior Center’s “Moving with Laughter” class. The friendships she made at the center enriched the last few years of her life.
As her health worsened, she enjoyed the daily visits from her children and all the treats they would bring her. She was proud of her children and she was very grateful for their help and care to keep her in her home up until she passed.
Helen loved and embraced her children’s spouses as if they were her own children. She had a very special and individual relationship with each one of her grandchildren and she cherished each visit with them.
Helen is survived by her sons, Mike (Deanna) Barnette and Bob Barnette; daughter, Margie (Jeff) Ketterling, all of Gillette; brother, Ronald (Sherryl) Gover of Salome, Arizona; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ed; son, Eddy; daughter-in-law, Terry; sister, Roberta and brother-in-law, Clayton Mann; and brothers, Duane and Danny Gover.
Helen’s children would like to thank the nurses on the ICU floor at Campbell County Health for the wonderful, compassionate care they gave their mother.
The family requests that memorials be made in Helen’s name to benefit Gillette Salvation Army Food Pantry, c/o Jenny Nell Hurtang, P.O. Box 161, Gillette, WY 82717.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
