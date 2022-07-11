Cynthia J. (Clear) Borchgrevink, 65, of Gillette died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her daughter's home, from Alzheimers.
Memorial services begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
Cynthia was born Feb. 27, 1957, in Riverton, Wyoming to John and Colleen Clear. She met and married Larry Borchgrevink in 1978. She graduated from Eastern Montana College with a BS BA.
After college she and Larry moved back to Riverton and had two children, Jason and Erin. The family moved to Gillette in 1996, where she worked for the school district, and retired from Westwood High School.
Mrs. Borchgrevink also owned and operated Wyoga Studio for 15 years. She taught yoga, swimming lessons, aerobics, CPR and lifeguard training.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Jason Borchgrevink and Erin Cundy; five grandchildren; mother, Colleen Clear; one aunt; sisters, Suzan Shatza and Stacey Clear; brother, Craig Clear; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Clear.
She loved helping and working with people. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to PEO Gillette Chapter Scholarship Fund in honor of Cindy.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
