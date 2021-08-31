Barbara L. Kramp, 60, of Gillette passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center from complications of a brain tumor.
A celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Gillette Memorial Chapel. It will be livestreamed and may be viewed on her obituary page with the funeral home.
Barb, affectionately known as “Bubba,” was born Jan. 27, 1961, to William D. and I. Lorraine (Farnsworth) Kramp in Hot Springs, South Dakota.
She attended school in Cody, Wyoming, and graduated from Cody High School in 1979. Barb obtained her bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.
After college she was a special education teacher on the Hawaiian island of Maui, Quartzsite, Arizona, and Kyle, South Dakota. In South Dakota she also was a physical education teacher and basketball coach.
Barb came to Gillette and was employed with the Campbell County School District at Meadowlark Elementary for one year and then Conestoga Elementary for five years as a special education teacher. She coached volleyball at Twin Spruce Junior High for a couple of years. She was also a member of the WHSAA volleyball official’s organization for many years.
Barb had a lifetime Wyoming resident fishing license. Fishing was one of her most favorite pastimes. She played basketball at NWCC in Powell for one year and also for one year at Casper College. She was also a member of the University of Mary fast pitch softball team.
Her other passions were rock collecting, camping and four4-wheeling, bowling, playing cribbage, dice and board games. She thoroughly enjoyed playing slot machines in Deadwood and other casinos. She enjoyed reading, especially Maragret Coel, CJ Box and J.D. Robb. She had a huge collection of Mickey Mouse memorabilia. Barb was an avid Denver Bronco fan as well as a Colorado Rockies fan.
Barb is survived by her life partner, Jennifer L. Robb; brother, Bill and Curt Kramp both of Cody; sisters, Sharon MacConnell of Natoma, Kansas, and Mary Kaufmann of Gillette; 12 nieces and nephews; and 15 great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two nieces: Merihelen L. MacConnell and Lindsy A. Kaufmann; and several beloved pets.
A memorial has been established to benefit Hospice of Campbell County.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at GilletteMemorialChapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
