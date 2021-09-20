Jerold (Jerry) J. Stouffer, 84, of Gillette passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones after a yearlong battle with cancer.
A celebration of life begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the American Legion, 200 Rockpile in Gillette.
Jerry was born April 25, 1937, in Gordon, Nebraska, to LeRoy and Mildred (Frohman) Stouffer and was raised and educated in Gordon until he enlisted in the U.S. Army.
On Nov. 26, 1966, he married Annette “Ann” Marie Lawrence in Sparta, Wisconsin. To this union three children, Lori Ann, Janel Marie and Scott Allen were born. Jerry and Ann were married for 37 years when she passed in 2004 from cancer.
Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in both Korea and Vietnam. He was an active member of the American Legion, Post 42 of Gillette, lifetime member of the VFW Post 7756 and a member of Eagles Aerie No. 2711. Jerry held many offices in the American Legion including commander, vice commanders, adjutant and on the executive board.
Being a motorcycle enthusiast, he was a member of the Windriders for Post 42. He proudly served on the American Legion Drill team for 30-plus years.
He lived in Casper, working for WOTCO, and Glenrock, where he worked for Highland Uranium until being transferred by Exxon to Gillette, where he worked at the Rawhide Coal Mine operating shovels and haul trucks until he retired. He held various other jobs in Gillette, including Air Gas and Cam-plex.
Jerry loved his Harleys, of which he had many throughout the years. He also was the road captain for several years for the Freedom Ride and many other rides.
He met Helen Jerome in May, 2013, who became his significant other until he passed. They both loved motorcycle riding and taking long trips all over the country visiting family.
He was always busy working doing something, whether it be woodworking, camping, or tearing something apart in his garage, often leaving it torn apart. He loved being outside in the yard and garage.
He is survived by daughters, Lori Ann (Ronnie) Kline of Casper, Janel Lancester of Fountain, Colorado, and son, Scott Allen (Lisa) of Sheridan; five grandchildren, Tara (Pete) Ferguson, Kimberly (Will) Humble, Brian Abelseth, Angela Stouffer and Amy Lancaster; eight great-grandchildren, Abby and Kaysn Ferguson, Damion and Wyatt Humble, Ayden Abelseth, Jacob and Mariah Stouffer and Bridget Bauer; significant other, Helen Jerome; and a very large, extended family.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joann (Stouffer) Jamison; infant brother, Bobby Leroy; and wife, Annette.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Legion Drill Team of Post 42 in Gillette would be appreciated.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.