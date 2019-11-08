Phoebe May Davila, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at her home in Gillette while surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Cliff Jacobson officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday with a vigil at 7 p.m. at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Phoebe was born Dec. 26, 1932, to Albert and Nora (née Young) Six Feathers in Allen, South Dakota. She was the only surviving child of this union.
She spent her early years on her grandfather’s farm and received her education at Holy Rosary Mission.
On Jan. 23, 1950, she married John Henry Davila in Julesburg, Colorado, and began her life as a mother and homemaker. They lived in Julesburg until 1952, then moved to Kimball, Nebraska.
In 1961, the couple moved their family to Gillette, making it their lifelong home.
In 1991, the family suffered a great heartbreak with the loss of Manuel Michael Davila during the Iraq War.
In 2005, her beloved husband John passed away, leaving a deeply felt void in her life.
She enjoyed sewing, baking, traveling and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Saint Matthew’s Catholic Church and in her early years enjoyed traveling with her husband to Knights of Columbus conventions, where she met many wonderful friends. She was a eucharistic minister and volunteered her time to various Catholic causes.
She was a source of comfort to all her children and grandchildren and will be sadly missed by all who loved her.
Phoebe is survived by her children, Teresa (John) Skinner, Dianah (Jeff) Codding, Deborah Eldridge, Marsha Niemann and her partner, Albert Smith, John (Jennifer) Davila, Mary Shea, Beatriz (Mark) Hochnadel and Anne (Mark) Snider; adopted daughter, Danielle (Joe) Spelts; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Davila; 21 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son, Manuel Michael; granddaughter, Ashlie; son-in-law, David; half-sisters, Cherry and Doris; and half-brother, Albert.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
