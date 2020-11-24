Dora "Jean" (Harney) East-Billings, 87, of Gillette passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Jean was born Dec. 12, 1932, to Charles Edward Harney and Alfreda "Nanna" Beatrix (Phoenix) Harney-Climer in Osage. Jean grew up and attended school in Newcastle.
She met and married John Ranford East Jr. at a young age and began their family right away. John died of cancer, leaving Jean with four young children: Sandy, Ramona, Randy and Kenton.
Jean and her mother owned and operated the Jack and Jill grocery store in Newcastle. They ran the store from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Jean married Daniel Jackson Billings and together they had two boys, Danny Gene and David. After their marriage ended, Jean moved the family to Casper, where she waited tables and sold Avon.
After the tragic loss of her youngest child David in 1981, a 49-year-old Jean moved to Gillette. This is where she tried to heal her broken heart with the help of family.
In the 1980s and mid-'90s, she worked at Granny's Kitchen. In the late '90s and early 2000s, she worked at Walmart.
Eventually, Jean's mother (Nanna) would move to Gillette and they would live together until Nanna's death in 2002.
Jean would endure three more losses with the death of her son, Kenton, in 1985; her son, Danny Gene, in 1988; and her grandson, Cody, in 1995. Through all of her highs and lows she persevered.
She loved all of her amazing and complex family very much, loving them completely with all their flaws, differences of opinions, lifestyles and even in their absence.
Of course, as with most grandparents, she adored watching her grandchildren grow. She went to games, graduations, weddings and birthdays. Anywhere she could be with a grandchild she and her camera would be there.
Through the years, Jean worked on genealogy, puzzles, photography, writing/poetry, reading, hunting, dancing, Meadowlark Lodge/The Big Horn Mountains, driving (fast), baking, traveling, ceramics, Christmas, dressing up, shopping, teaching grandkids to drive, tea parties with the great-grandkids and snuggling with her great-great-grandbabies.
She was our Jeanie, mom, Ma Kettle, grandma, grandma sugar, aunt Jean, cuz, and our candle in the wind.
Her strong points were her courage and strength — courage to do what she thought was right and best given the situation and strength to keep on fighting every day (although brokenhearted and always in physical pain) with her spunk, spark and flaws.
She kept putting one foot in front of the other (running mostly) until her legs and feet just gave out on her. Even then she had the courage and strength to live.
In the last few years of her life she lived and was cared for by the professionals at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center. Our family would like to thank all of you for your kindnesses.
It is our comforting belief and prayer that she is now free of pain and sadness. That she is in Heaven walking with God, her boys and all who have gone before her in light, positive energy, peace and love.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date when the family can be together.
Condolences may be sent in Dora's name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette WY 82716.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.