Thomas Svalina: Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Cliff Jacobson officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4-6 p.m. Thursda at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
