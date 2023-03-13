Funeral services for Sha'La Wilson, 33, of Gillette, begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Sha'La D'Ann Wilson came into this world on Jan. 30, 1990, to Jeff and DeeDee (Scribner) Decker in Spearfish, South Dakota. Her brother Jonathan followed. She loved to call him her baby bruvver.
Jeff and DeeDee later divorced and DeeDee and the kids moved to Wisconsin. While there, they lived in Butte des Morts, Weyauwega, Winneconne and White Lake. Sha'La attended Winneconne grade school and middle school.
After 10 years of living in Wisconsin they made their way back to Wyoming and Sha'La attended Campbell County High School.
At the tender age of 18, Sha'La met the love of her life, Mike Wilson. She celebrated her birthdays and their meeting anniversary together; five months later they welcomed their son Aiden. He was the joy of their little family.
Through thick and thin they made their way in life. At this time, she was stuck with Trudi Bricker, which they mutually agreed was her monster-in-law and Sha'La was Trudi's bonus daughter. When Trudi married Les Bricker, Sha’La wasn't happy at all. To know her, you would understand but she warmed up to Pappy.
Eight years later, in May of 2017, the beautiful bride was walked down the aisle by Crash Karnes and her brother. Jonathan wore his Army dress blues at his sister's insistence. He hated to, but did it just for her. In October they welcomed their second son, Layne.
Sha'La's life revolved around her husband, sons and hockey. March of 2021, they decided to make the purchase of Hands of Health. With this purchase she flourished as owner/operator.
Sha'La passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 5, 2023, unexpectedly. They had traveled to Casper for Aiden's state hockey tournament. She was able to watch him make a goal to win a game and she was so proud! Sha'La was surround by the ones she loved most and fought fiercely for. They were doing what they all loved as a family.
Sha'La's passing has created such a big hole in so many hearts.
Sha'La is survived by her husband, Mike Wilson; sons, Aiden and Layne; mom, DeeDee Scribner; brother, Jonathan; nephew, Kaius; Trudi and Les Bricker; great-grandma, Jerry Moriarty; Mike and Kim Wilson, Alex and Brady Wilson of Cody, and Noah Wilson of Laramie. She also leaves many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
As Sha'La walked into heaven, she was greeted by her father, Jeff Decker; grandpa, Jerry and grandma, June Scribner (who gave her the love of Elvis); grandparents, Larry Moriarty and LL "Swede" and Connie Wilson.
Sha'La's family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Gillette Hockey Association, where the family will have a fund made in her name for players in need.
Memorials and donations can be made in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be shared via the internet at GilletteMemorialChapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
