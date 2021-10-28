Gerard "Gary" Eixenberger, 65, of Rapid City, South Dakota, the brother of two Gillette residents, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at his home, in his sleep of unknown causes.
A Rosary begins at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
Following the funeral, it will be livestreamed at klinefuneralchapel.com.
Mr. Eixenberger was born Dec. 31, 1955, in Belle Fourche to Paul and Phyllis (Sisson) Eixenberger.
He graduated from Belle Fourche High School with the class of 1974. He attended the Denver Institute of Technology receiving a certificate as an electrical engineering technician. He worked briefly in Nebraska and Colorado before returning to the Black Hills.
While in high schoo,l he was a member of the 4-H Club and enjoyed playing football, basketball and track.
Mr. Eixenberger loved fishing and duck hunting. He loved and was loved by his family and adored his nieces and nephews who were his greatest pride.
Survivors include his brother, David Eixenberger; and sister, Chris Clouston, both of Gillette.
Condolences may be expressed at klinefuneralchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
