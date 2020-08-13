George Otten

Former Gillette resident George Frank Otten, 86, of Liberty, South Carolina, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Pickens, South Carolina.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Walker Funeral Home with the Rev. Jared Tucher of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating.
Visitation is one hour prior to the service with burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
George was born March 22, 1934, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the son of the late George and Mary Otten and the husband of the late Mary Louise (Amberg) Otten.
He was a retired truck driver and heavy equipment operator. In his retirement he raised and rode horses. He was a beloved member of Faith Lutheran Chapel of Pickens.
George is survived by his children, Cheryl Taylor, Brenda Rathz, Ronda Pena, Dora Conzelman and Timothy Otten; 20 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Donald Otten and Ben Otten; and children, Teresa Marie Brimmer, Cindy Otten and Robert Wyatt Otten.
The family would like to thank Cannon Memorial Hospital, in Pickens, Hospice of South Carolina, Walker Funeral home and the members of Faith Lutheran Chapel of Pickens.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.