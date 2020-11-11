Richard "Dick" Lee Remley, 82, of Gillette passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
At Dick’s request, there will be no services.
He was born Dec. 17, 1937, in Harrison, Idaho, to Charles and Doris Remley.
Dick lived the life of a true American Cowboy. He left Harrison, Idaho, at the age of 15 and went to Montana working on various ranches. Days off were spent at rodeos. He rode saddle broncs, bareback and bulls winning buckles along the way.
Working on a ranch in Big Timber, Montana, is where he met his wife Alice of 58 years. They were married Jan. 5, 1962. They then moved to Glendive, Montana, where their sons Jay and Shawn were born.
In 1972 they moved to Wyoming to work at Rocky Point Grazing Association, staying there four years before moving to The Trail Creek Association. This is where Dick spent the next 42 years, working a job he loved.
He made many long lasting friendships along the way, and he continued to rodeo. Dick and his good friend, Joe Toohey participated in team roping at the Old Timer’s Rodeo for many years.
Dick is survived by his wife, Alice of Gillette; brother, Bill Remley of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; sisters, Charlene Delyea of Gillette, Sharon Butterfield of Harrison, Idaho, and Kathy McDaniels of Rose Lake, Idaho; sons, Jay (Martha) Remley, grandsons, Sepp Remley and Ivan Remley of Lockhart, Texas, and Shawn (Pam) Remley, grandson, Gage (Mattie) Remley of Gillette and granddaughter, Allison (Tyler) Colby of Gillette; numerous nieces and nephews; and honorary granddaughters, Grace Davis and Kelly Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Doris Remley, and sister, Bonnie Waters.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
