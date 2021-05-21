Isaac Loman, 87, of Pine Haven died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at his home.
A gathering of family and friends is from 2-4 p.m. Monday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
He was born Sept. 8, 1934, to Louis and Mattie Loman of Oklahoma. He was raised and educated in Oklahoma.
On May 16, 1953, he married Virginia in Chickasha, Oklahoma. They made their home and started their family in Wichita, Kansas, until coming to Wyoming in 1960, first living in Casper then moving to Gillette in 1970.
Mr. Loman's primary focus was his family. The couple lived primarily in Pine Haven for the last 30 years. He loved to fish, hunt, woodworking and helping his kids and grandkids fix things that needed to be done.
He is survived by his loving kids, Dot Barr of Wichita, Virginia Baldwin of Pine Haven, Mary Morain of Wichita and Isaac Loman of Gillette; 11 grandkids; numerous great-grandkids; and numerous great-great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and his youngest son.
Condolences may be sent in Mr. Loman’s name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, at 210 W. 5th St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
