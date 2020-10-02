After an extended illness, Arlo Lee Ellefson, 80, Master Sgt. U.S. Air Force, retired, of Hulett passed away at the Fort Meade VA Health Care Center in Fort Meade, South Dakota, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, attended by the compassionate loving health care team.
A celebration of life begins at 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Greater Hulett Community Center in Hulett.
Due to the COVID19 pandemic, a private family only burial with full military honors will take place Oct. 9 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, South Dakota.
Arlo Lee “Al” Ellefson, was born Jan. 26, 1940, to Harry B. Ellefson and Ellen (Palmer) Ellefson in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Al grew up in Northfield, Minnesota, and received his GED from Northfield High School.
While in the Air Force, he met and married Madonna Lenz in 1960. Al and Madonna had four children, Kirk, Kristen, Keith and Kim. They later divorced, and he married Linda (Redding) McAmis at Devils Tower.
Al entered the Air Force in July 1957, serving until 1983. During his time in the military, he lived in Iowa, Alaska, Texas, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.
Eleven months of those years served were in Vietnam, between 1967 and 1969. He was stationed at FE Warren Air force Base in Cheyenne when he retired, loving the open spaces, fishing and hunting in the state of Wyoming so much that he lived the rest of his life there.
During Al’s honorable time in the Air Force, he was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal, AF Longevity Service Award, AF Outstanding Unit Award, Good Conduct Medal-Army, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon and National Defense Service.
His support of veterans began with his first employment for the state of Wyoming in 1984 as a veterans benefits counselor with Job Services serving in Casper and Gillette, becoming manager of the Gillette office for a while.
During this time, he became a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization. In the VFW, Al was involved at multiple levels (post, district, state and national) to support all veterans. He was a member of the American Legion and served as a post officer for many years.
He was passionate about wanting to help veterans receive the benefits they had earned serving in the military. After he retired from his state job, he and Linda moved to Hulett, where he remained active with the VFW and the American Legion.
He enjoyed traveling, spent time building things, hunting, visits with family and friends.
Not feeling he was really doing enough, Al began working at the golf club at Devils Tower mowing fairways for several years, and also enjoyed playing golf — in all, he loved being outdoors, enjoying the beauty of the area.
He served on the Wyoming Veterans Commission, was a member of Masonic Lodge #44 of Hulett and was a member of the Inyan Kara Shrine.
Some of the fondest memories with him, always discussed at family gatherings, was the Fourth of July. As a true patriot, Al loved this country and the celebration was a great time for the entire family to get together and have some fun. Al, along with his sons, seemed to always find a way to make the time exciting. It is a true wonder no fires were set, no one died and nothing was extensively damaged.
Al loved to be busy, was fiercely independent and somewhat of a thrill-seeker. He logged 267 parachute jumps in practice, competition and exhibition.
He built and raced a limited speed boat while living in Washington, as well as assisted with emergency services during boat races.
Al is survived by his wife, Linda; sisters, Shirley Palmer of Hibbing, Minnesota, Margaret (Mike) Harbers of Franklin, Tennessee, and Karen Grier of Albuquerque, New Mexico; sons, Kirk (Lynn) Ellefson of Florence, Colorado, Keith Ellefson of Portland, Oregon; daughter, Kim (Chad) Clark of Charlotte, Vermont; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Marvin (Terry) McAmis of Hulett, Connie (Tom) Hoffman of Spearfish, South Dakota, Debra (Mike) Wehrer of Parker, Colorado, and Patrick (Sharon) McAmis of Nolensville, Tennessee; six stepgrandchildren; five great-stepgrandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Winston; and daughter, Kristen.
Memorials have been established to benefit American Legion Post 80 and Hulett Ambulance Service.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.