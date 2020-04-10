Kristin Ashley Cline
Former Gillette resident Kristin Ashley Cline, 31, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Oro Valley, Arizona, of a brain tumor.
She was born July 16, 1988, at Madigan Army Medical Center, Fort Lewis Army Base in Tacoma, Washington.
When she was just over 1 year old, the family moved to Nebraska as her father had received orders to go to Korea. In 2001, she moved to Casper to attend CY Junior High and graduated in 2007 from Natrona County High School.
In 2008, she moved to Gillette and started work at Wyoming Machinery. She was a quick learner, who took great pride in being the best in every position she held. Highly motivated to learn everything, one of her greatest achievements was becoming a “leadman” before having to leave the company in 2018.
With a bright smile and a larger-than-life personality, no one could brighten up a room like her. Whether out on the town with a group or hanging out at home watching the Dallas Cowboys, her spirit was infectious.
She loved spending her spare time attending painting classes with her friends, bowling, camping, fishing, riding her RZR in the Big Horns and barbecuing. She was always ready to go on an adventure, even if that meant just taking a drive. She touched the hearts of everyone she knew, and you’d be hard pressed to find someone who didn’t love her.
Ms. Cline is survived by her mother, Lisa Shaw; fathers, Harold Cline and John Fibelstad; brother, Kevin Cline; sister, Alicia Fibelstad; grandmothers, Elaine Vind and Arloue Fibelstad; grandfather, William Smith; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; one great-grandmother; and one uncle.
