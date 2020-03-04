Edna Irene Lund Larsen
Gillette resident Edna Irene Lund Larsen, 97, known to many as “Mickey” or “Nanny,” died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
She was born Sept. 11, 1922, as one of 10 children to Norwegian immigrants Martin and Rachel Lund. She grew up on the family farm near Stady, North Dakota.
After graduation she moved to Great Falls, Montana, to help with the war effort.
After World War II, she remained in Great Falls. On a weekend trip to Geraldine, Montana, she met a local farmer named Jim Larsen. They were married Sept. 28, 1947, and made their home in Geraldine at the homestead of Jim’s uncle.
Both spent countless hours making it into a place to raise a family. They lived there together for nearly 70 years.
The couple had three children and Mrs. Larsen was active in the community with the VFW Auxiliary, United Methodist Church and other local organizations and events.
After retiring, they remained at their home outside of Geraldine. They loved going south for vacation and reveled in watching their grandchildren grow and had an endless supply of Cheetos, M&Ms and freshly baked bread whenever they came to visit.
She spent the last few years of her life in Gillette.
Mrs. Larsen is survived by her daughter, Joleen Jones; son, Marshall Larsen; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Lloyd; and many others in the extended Lund family.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim; daughter, Bonnie; her parents; and eight siblings.
A date for a memorial service in Geraldine has yet to be set.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a Geraldine organization of your choosing.
Condolences also may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
