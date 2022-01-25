Elaine Rae (Garhart) Kaul, 58, of Gillette passed away and went to meet our Lord on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, after a lengthy illness with Metastatic Breast Cancer.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Services begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Internment will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Fellowship to follow internment.
Elaine was born May 2, 1963, to Donald Lee and Barbara Elaine Garhart in Newcastle, Wyoming. She enjoyed growing up in Osage, Wyoming with her six siblings and large extended family.
She attended her early years of school in Osage. Elaine spoke fondly of her summers spent in Moorcroft with her aunt Delores, uncle Keith, and cousin Julie helping at the drug store. She graduated from Newcastle High School in 1981.
On Aug. 15, 1981, Elaine married the love of her life Kelly Joe Kaul at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Newcastle. They shared more than 40 wonderful years together.
From this union Elaine and Kelly went on to have two beautiful daughters, Cassandra and Megan. Elaine was blessed to be able to stay home and raise her girls. When the girls were older, Elaine went back to work, working retail at Kmart and working as a special ed para at Pronghorn Elementary School in Gillette.
Kelly and Elaine moved to Bryan, Texas, for a short time, then moved back to Newcastle where Elaine worked at Edward Jones and Weston County Children’s Center. Elaine had a special way with children and was remarkably gifted with special needs children.
Elaine enjoyed sewing, crafting, and gardening. She especially loved growing her pumpkin patch and being able to share them with family and friends. She spent many summers with family at the lake camping and boating. Elaine loved reading her Bible and studying God’s word. Family was the joy of Elaine’s life. Her grandchildren meant the world to her, and she loved spending every minute she could with them.
Elaine was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leonard and Opal Garhart, and George and Dorothy Roberts; parents, Donald and Barbara Garhart; father-in-law, G.R. "Mort" Kaul; and brother-in-law, Leland Kaul.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Kelly Kaul of Gillette; daughters, Cassandra Tobin (Eric) of Moorcroft, and Megan Feehan (Charles) of Gillette; grandchildren, Dakota Tobin, Myndy Heringer, Agatha Heringer, Adalynn Feehan, Harrison Feehan and Elaina Feehan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to METAVIVOR, Metastatic Breast Cancer Research, Support, and Awareness. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
