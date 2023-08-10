Georgeen Elaine Huber Pierre, of Gillette, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
A memorial service begins at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at First United Methodist Church in Gillette. The funeral service takes place at 10:30 a.m., Aug. 19, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Fallon, Nevada, followed by burial at the Fallon Cemetery.
Born Nov. 26, 1929, in Red Bluff, California, to Forest and Arvilla Roberson, Georgeen was raised in California with her brother and the only father she knew, Lee Roberson, due to her father’s death when she was a baby. She attended college at Oregon State University followed by Southern Oregon College where she graduated with a degree in education.
In 1951, she started her 49-year teaching career in Coos Bay, Oregon, where she taught third grade. In Coos Bay, she met her future husband Charlie Huber and they married in Fallon, Nevada, in June 1954. They had three children.
In 1968, the Huber family moved to Fallon where she taught at West End School for many years. In 1979, she was honored with the Teacher of the Year Award for the State of Nevada, followed by the Nevada State Education Community Service Award in 1984.
Mrs. Huber Pierre was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church from 1968-2015 where she sang in the choir and was active on boards. She also attended the First United Methodist Church in Gillette.
Moving to Gillette in 2015, she donated her time reading to school children for several years. Her life was dominated by service to others.
She loved to camp and travel. Once retired, she took each of her grandchildren on school group or individual trips. She took a whirlwind tour of Europe with husband Charlie and son Matt in 1992, visited friends in England, toured England and Scotland, and cruised to Costa Rica and through the Panama Canal with her daughter Terri.
In 1993, her husband Charlie died. Always living life, she met Alphonse Pierre and married again in 1999. The two had a happy life until his death in 2013.
Georgeen was preceded in death by her parents, Forest, Arvilla and Lee Roberson; her brother, Leland; her husbands, Charlie and Alphonse; and her nephew.
She is survived by her daughter, Terri; sons, Ross and Matt; numerous nephews and nieces, seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many family friends.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
