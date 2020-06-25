Vernon Reynolds
Vernon Reynolds, 83, of Gillette died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
A memorial service for Mr. Reynolds begins at 10 a.m. July 2 at Family Life Church in Gillette with the Rev. Marty Crump officiating. Inurnment will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
The family requests memorials be made in his name to benefit the American Legion Post 42 Drill Team.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to this notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
