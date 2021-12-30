Mary Lou Halvorsen, 91, of Gillette died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born June 28, 1930, in Emery, Utah, to Orval and Leona Sorensen. She spent her childhood on her parent’s cattle ranch, helping cook for crews and raising 4-H calves.
She graduated from South Emery High in Ferron, Utah, in 1948. She worked at the local general store in Emery and then for a time at Woolworth’s in Salt Lake City.
She married Gordon Kenneth Halvorsen on Aug. 4, 1951, at her parent’s home in Emery. They later divorced. She spent a year living in Germany while Gordon was stationed there with the Air Force, traveling to Germany alone on board a military cargo ship with her infant daughter Kathy.
After the tour in Germany the family made their home in Aurora, Colorado, where three more children were added to the family. She worked for many years in several retail establishments in Denver.
She moved to Gillette in 1978 and worked as a secretary at Powder River Pipeline, the Crude Company, and Texaco Trading and Transportation. She attended computer and business classes at Gillette College for a year in 1984, then went to work for the Campbell County School District at Stocktrail and Pronghorn Elementary as a teacher’s aide until health issues forced her into retirement.
Her hobbies included jigsaw puzzles, reading and counted cross-stitch. She loved country western music, her favorite artists were Eddie Arnold and Marty Robbins. She also loved cats and always had a cat companion. She was a member of the LDS Church.
Mary Lou is survived by her four children, Katherine Halvorsen of Gillette, Karen Lou Halvorsen of Sun City, Arizona, Sheryl Ann Halvorsen of Orchard, Colorado, and Michael Jay Halvorsen of Rapid City, South Dakota; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Beula Mae "Bee" Worthen.
She will be remembered by her children as a loving mother who was brave, strong and beautiful. She sacrificed much for us and we will love and miss her always.
At her requests, in lieu of flowers, people are asked to make a donation to the Gillette Animal Shelter. Cremation has taken place and she will be buried at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. A family memorial will take place at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.