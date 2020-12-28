Margaret Gwendolyn "Gwen" Wilkey, 91, of Gillette died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, surrounded by her family at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center of dementia, with which she had been suffering from for eight years.
Gwen was born June 16, 1929, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Stanley Stevens and Reba (Eskew) Stevens.
Following high school, Gwen attended secretarial school and used those skills throughout her life.
July 17, 1948, Gwen married Linvel Lee Wilkey, whom she met at a dance. They had five children, Charles, Susan, Gale, John and Darrell.
They lived in several states as Gwen and the children followed Linvel for his job in the oil field. They eventually settled in Wright, where Gwen worked for Dr. Harmston.
When Linvel retired, they moved to Gillette to be closer to their children. She worked at Vina’s Daycare during this time.
After 49 years of marriage, Linvel passed away Feb. 15, 1998. Gwen was not liking being home alone, so she went back to work. She worked for The People Project and City Cleaners until she could no longer work.
Gwen loved and enjoyed her family, and a few of her favorite things were Pepsi, cigarettes, candy and her dogs.
Gwen is survived by daughter, Susan (Raymond) Elsner; son, John (Barb Robinson) Wilkey and daughter-in-law Linda Wilkey; grandchildren, Charles (Laurellen) Wilkey Jr., Marrianne (Andy) Gee, Lucas (Amanda) Wilkey, Shainia Wilkey, Tom (Brandy) Puckett, Leslie (Landon) Suchor, Michael Puckett, Jay Wilkey, Jennifer Murphy and John Lee Wilkey; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Tommy Puckett, Andrew, Aaron, Aiden and Avery Suchor, Olivia Wilkey, AshLyn, Chase and Luke Heck, Haven Wilkey, Hudson Rodgers and Brooklyn Wilkey; sister, Etta Jane Brazier; and brother, Ralph Ripperdan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Linvel; three sons, Charles, Gale and Darrell; and granddaughter, Alicia Heck.
Gwen’s wishes were to be cremated and buried with her three sons. There will be no services at this time and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.