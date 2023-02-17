Maxine Ann Coon, 89, of Hancock, Michigan, died Feb. 7, 2023, at The Bluffs Community in Houghton, Michigan.
Maxine, born Oct. 7, 1933, in Vulcan, Michigan, was the third child to the late Edward and Jessie (Blommaert) Ries. She, her parents and two older brothers lived in Vulcan. She graduated fourth of a class of 18 from Vulcan High School in 1951. She then attended St. Joseph School of Nursing in Hancock, graduating in 1954.
On Aug. 28, 1954, Maxine married Jay Bernard (Bernie) Coon at St. Barbara’s Church in Vulcan. Bernie preceded her in death on March 11, 2008. Because of his duties with the Air Force, the couple moved to Laredo, Texas, where their first child Cynthia Susan was born. After a brief posting in Barstow, Florida, the family of three moved to Rantoul, Illinois, where their second child Jaye Ann was born.
Upon Bernie’s discharge in 1957, the family moved to make their home in Hancock where Maxine was busy with their growing family as Gretchen Marie, Kathleen Mary, Jean Patrice, and Michael Edward were all born.
Maxine worked many years as an office nurse for Dr. Paul Sloan in his Houghton office. She was later employed by St. Joseph’s Hospital (later Portage View) as a med-surg nurse until retirement.
She enjoyed working in the yard, especially flower gardening and cooking, but her main enjoyment was spending time with her eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Maxine is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Steve) Wageman of Gillette, Gretchen (Jay) Kristola of Calumet, Michigan, Kathleen (Joe) Marino of Houghton, Michigan, Jean Coon of Novi, Michigan, and son Michael (Amy) Coon of Hancock, Michigan; grandchildren, Ian Kronberg, Jill (Ryan Johnson) Kronberg, Jesse Bourgo, Jamie (Tyler Jansen) Bourgo, Patric Peters, Alek (Dana) Kristola, Miaken (Pasha) Tseitlin, Lyndsey (Eric) Baum, Cody Marino, Tanja (Morgan) Thomas, and Tyler Coon; great-grandchildren, Elsie Johnson, Clara Borsum, Esmae Borsum, Wyatt Jansen, Isabelle Kristola, Aubry Kristola, Carson Baum and Conrad Baum.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Jaye on April 26, 2021; brothers, Calvin (Eileen) Ries, and Irving (Audre) Ries; and her husband, Bernie.
Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Service — Hancock Chapel is assisting the family with funeral services, which will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly or the Omega House.
To view Max's obituary or to send condolences to the family please visit memorialchapel.net.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
