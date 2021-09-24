Violet Rodgers, 85, of Gillette, formerly of Shoshoni, Wyoming, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at her home.
Violet Margaret Rodgers was born Nov. 4, 1935, in Meyers, Montana, the daughter of Herman and Mary (Huylebroeck) Sian.
She was raised and educated in Billings, Montana. She resided in Montana as a young adult, including the towns of Pompey’s Pillar, briefly and 13 years in Burlington, Wyoming.
Hardworking, Violet cleaned homes and businesses. She then moved to Greybull, Wyoming, before settling in Shoshoni for 45 years. While in Shoshoni, she worked in the kitchen at the Shoshoni School.
Violet married Calvin Rodgers Jan. 15, 1972, in Greybull. Violet enjoyed crafting, baking and making candies. She loved spending time with her husband, kids and grandkids.
Violet was a member of Eagles Lodge and a proud active member of the Christmas Club at the Senior Center.
She is survived by her sons: Mike (Ranae) Bohl, Chris Bohl, Larry Bohl and Steve Bohl; stepsons: Dick (Marilynn) Rodgers, Mike (Mary) Rodgers and Richard Rodgers; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Jean Compton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; stepdaughter, Carol Silbaugh; great-grandson, Calvin Rodgers; and sisters: Erma Vandegenachte and Evelen Codneys.
Public services will take place at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Please visit gillettememorialchapel.com to share your memories and condolences with the family.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
