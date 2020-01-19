Kerry Dennis Wagner
Kerry Dennis Wagner, 69, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Close to Home Hospice in Gillette from liver disease.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Monday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with chaplain Donny Edwards officiating. Visitation is two hours prior at noon.
He was born Sept. 22, 1950, in Wheatland. He graduated from Wheatland High School in May 1970.
Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army on April 1, 1972, and served three years. After his honorable discharge, he moved to Gillette to work road construction.
In 1978, he started working for Carter Mining as an equipment operator. He worked in the coal industry for 28 years. During this time, he also volunteered as a firefighter.
He enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR or any racing and watching football.
Mr. Wagner is survived by his son, Dallas Wagner; daughter, Dessa Gydesen; two grandchildren; sisters, Linda, Buggy, Lavona “Tink” and Deb; brothers, Duane, Dave and Dwight; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Randena and Wesley Wagner; brother, Wesley Wagner Jr.; and one nephew.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
